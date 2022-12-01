Will Rogers World Airport Receives Snow Removal Technology Grant

-

Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City has been awarded a $2.1 million grant by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to purchase two replacement brooms for removing snow from the airport's runways.

The funding comes from the Airport Infrastructure Grant program, part of the $1 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Congress passed in 2021.

“Airports aren’t just travel hubs, they’re engines of economic growth for communities and entire regions,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. “Americans ought to have the best airports in the world – which is why we’re proud to deliver this historic funding to modernize airports across our country.”

The replacement brooms at WRWA will help clean runways quickly, enabling traffic to keep moving into and out of the airport.

Oklahoma airports have access to more than $27 million in grants under the AIG program.