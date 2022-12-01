What Consumers Need To Know As Medicare Deadline Approaches

The deadline for seniors to choose their Medicare policy is quickly approaching, and with the new year comes new changes to the federal program.

Sung Kang, an Insurance Broker based in Oklahoma City, said people need to lock down their Medicare before the deadline of Dec. 7, but to be aware that not everything is what it seems.

"They talk about all of these wonderful things but what they don't say is that they are income based and not everyone will qualify," Kang said.

Kang warned seniors to watch out for Medicare scams, whether it be someone calling you on the phone, or something you see online.

Consumers should also know to not give into the pressure to sign up for a plan, without doing any research, and that not everyone qualifies for the same benefits.

Checking your current coverage to make sure you are covered in the most cost-effective way is one way to prepare before signing up.

With an insurance agent, consumers should go over all prescriptions, doctors and any other needs to make sure your current plan covers that, or see if there is something better out there.

"The real solution is to find out if you qualify by contacting social security, your state, Medicaid and you can also see about a Medicare savings program where you put money back in your social security check," Kang said.