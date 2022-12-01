Will Rogers World Airport Announces Parking Garage Closures For Thursday Night


Thursday, December 1st 2022, 11:07 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Will Rogers World Airport said a section of the terminal drive leading to the parking structures near the entrance of the airport will be closed Thursday night.

The airport said there will be no access to hourly and premium parking as well as the five-level parking garage from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday.

People picking up passengers can use the cell phone waiting area located south of the car rental facility on the west side of Terminal Drive.

The airport said this is being done so a new Wayfinding Canopy sign can be installed.

A lane closure map can be viewed below.

Will Rogers Airport Parking Garage Closure 12/1/22
