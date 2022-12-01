Half Of Shidler Elementary To Be Transported To Another School Next Week, OKCPS Says

Thursday, December 1st 2022, 9:22 am
Oklahoma City Public Schools said starting next week, half of the students at Shidler Elementary will be transported to another school.
A letter to parents said engineers are assessing a large part of the building due to what the district calls "potential building issues" found over Thanksgiving break.
Students are learning virtually this week.
On Monday, second, third, and fourth graders will travel to Adelaide Lee for their daily classes.
