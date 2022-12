By: News 9

Sassy Mama is in the kitchen and is showing us how to make peppermint bark brownie bars for the holiday season!

Ingredients:

1 package Ghiradelli Double Chocolate brownie mix ⅓ cup unsalted butter, melted 2 eggs ¼ cup water ½ cup chocolate chips ¼ teaspoon peppermint extract

Frosting:

1 container vanilla frosting ¼ teaspoon peppermint extract ¼ cup chopped white and semi-sweet chocolate chips Crushed peppermint candies

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Spray a 9x13 baking pan with nonstick cooking spray. Add the brownie mix to a large bowl. Stir in the melted butter, eggs, water and peppermint extract until combined. Add the chocolate chips to the mix and stir. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and spread evenly. Bake for 25 minutes or until a toothpick comes out of the center clean. Allow the brownies to cool thoroughly before frosting.

To make the frosting:

Add peppermint extract to the frosting and stir. Spread the frosting all over the top of the brownies. Sprinkle the candies over the top of the frosting. Cut into 12 squares.