Norman Police Investigating Cause Of Deadly Crash; 2 Killed

Wednesday, November 30th 2022, 12:13 pm
The Norman Police Department is investigating into the cause of a deadly crash that happened Monday afternoon in Norman.
Police said the crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. near 60th Avenue and Rock Creek Road.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and another person later died at the hospital, according to police.
November 30th, 2022
December 1st, 2022
December 1st, 2022
December 1st, 2022
December 1st, 2022
December 1st, 2022
December 1st, 2022
December 1st, 2022