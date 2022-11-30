Norman Police Investigating Cause Of Deadly Crash; 2 Killed


Wednesday, November 30th 2022, 12:13 pm

By: News 9


NORMAN, Okla. -

The Norman Police Department is investigating into the cause of a deadly crash that happened Monday afternoon in Norman.

Police said the crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. near 60th Avenue and Rock Creek Road. 

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and another person later died at the hospital, according to police.
