Warmup Expected Later This Week, With Another Cold Front Right After


Wednesday, November 30th 2022, 7:33 am



OKLAHOMA CITY -

It's a very cold start to your Wednesday, but the good news is this cold snap will move out soon.

High temps across Oklahoma.

Skies will remain sunny today and north winds will turn around to the southeast by this afternoon.

High temps for Thursday.

Highs will warm Thursday and even more Friday, where we could be approaching 70 degrees by the afternoon, but windy conditions will end off the work week.

Highs on Friday across the state.

Another cold front arrives late Friday setting up a cool weekend with some rain chances.

Weekend forecast temps and conditions.
