19-Year-Old Injured In Overnight Shooting In NE OKC

By: News 9

A 19-year-old was hospitalized late Tuesday night after suffering a gunshot wound to the arm on the northeast side of the city.

According to Oklahoma City Police, the shooting happened at a home near Northeast 67th Street and Braniff Drive.

Police said the victim, Daquaylyn Mitchell, answered the door and a suspect, who was on the other side, fired a gun and hit the victim in the arm.

The victim was taken to the hospital by Mitchell's brother to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Mitchell's brother told officers that 19-year-old was visiting from college at the time of the shooting.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story, stay with News 9 for the latest updates.