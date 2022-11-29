MMIP, OCPD Searching For Woman Last Seen In September


Tuesday, November 29th 2022, 2:51 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Missing and Murdered Indigenous People of Central Oklahoma and Oklahoma City law enforcement are searching for a woman who was last seen in September.

Misty Dawn Rudy was last seen in the Oklahoma City area on September 27. She is 46 years old.

Rudy is a member of the Choctaw Nation.

If you have any information, contact MMIP Central OK at (405) 481-4089, MMIW Chahta at (580) 740-2351 or OCPD.

Misty Dawn Rudy FlierImage Provided By: MMIW Central OK
