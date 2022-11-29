Lanes Reopen After Turner Turnpike Crash Near Wellston


Tuesday, November 29th 2022, 10:48 am

By: News 9


WELLSTON, Okla. -

The eastbound lanes of Turner Turnpike has been reopened following a crash that happened at around 10 a.m. near Wellston.

Authorities said there are no injuries, but a truck hauling a crane is involved in the crash.

Crews were on scene cleaning a fuel spill, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 29th, 2022

November 29th, 2022

November 29th, 2022

November 29th, 2022

Top Headlines

November 29th, 2022

November 29th, 2022

November 29th, 2022

November 29th, 2022