State Corporation Commission Considering ONG Rate Hike

Tuesday, November 29th 2022, 9:44 am
The Oklahoma Corporation Commission will consider whether Oklahoma Natural Gas can raise its base rates.
ONG is asking to increase its rates to collect more than $19 million in order to cover higher business costs and infrastructure investments.
If approved, an average bill would increase by around $2 a month.
