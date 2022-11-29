State Corporation Commission Considering ONG Rate Hike


Tuesday, November 29th 2022, 9:44 am

By: News 9


The Oklahoma Corporation Commission will consider whether Oklahoma Natural Gas can raise its base rates.

ONG is asking to increase its rates to collect more than $19 million in order to cover higher business costs and infrastructure investments.

If approved, an average bill would increase by around $2 a month.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 29th, 2022

November 29th, 2022

November 29th, 2022

November 29th, 2022

Top Headlines

November 29th, 2022

November 29th, 2022

November 29th, 2022

November 29th, 2022