Warm Weather With Approaching Cold Front

Tuesday, November 29th 2022, 7:43 am
A much warmer forecast today for central Oklahoma, but it's not going to last!
A strong cold front will crash in mid afternoon today.
North winds will take over and temps will fall into the 40s by later afternoon.
It will be cold tonight as wind chills kick in. They will drop into the teens by Wednesday morning.
