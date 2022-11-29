Warm Weather With Approaching Cold Front


Tuesday, November 29th 2022, 7:43 am



OKLAHOMA CITY -

A much warmer forecast today for central Oklahoma, but it's not going to last!

Highs for Tuesday, lows for Wednesday.

A strong cold front will crash in mid afternoon today.

Temps and wind in OKC on Tuesday.

North winds will take over and temps will fall into the 40s by later afternoon.

Temps across the state Tuesday afternoon.

It will be cold tonight as wind chills kick in. They will drop into the teens by Wednesday morning.

Future wind chill for Wednesday.
