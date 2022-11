By: News 9

USA, Iran Face Off In Final Match Of Group Stage

The final match of group play for the U.S. Men's National Team at the World Cup in Qatar takes place at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday's game against Iran is a must-win for the U.S. if the team hopes to advance to the knock-out rounds.

The U.S. has played twice already, drawing with Wales and England.