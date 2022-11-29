Local Group Delivers Christmas Gifts To Oklahoma Senior Citizens

-

It is the season for giving, but sadly many of our most valued community members won’t receive anything for Christmas. That’s where Socks for Seniors comes in.

Sue McMillan started Socks for Seniors in 2013, when she heard that many nursing home residents don’t receive Christmas gifts.

That year, she and a friend took 127 pairs of socks to 3 different nursing homes.

“There was the sweetest little lady sitting in a wheelchair by the door, and we gave her, her pair of socks and her little piece of candy, and she started crying,” said Socks for Love founder, Sue McMillan.

Turns out Sue was the only person outside the staff at the facility, that had come to visit the lady since she was dropped off at the nursing home five years prior.

“I said you know in America how can senior citizens get a pair of socks and nothing else for Christmas or nothing at all,” said McMillan.

They currently have about 50 volunteers with a core group of about 14 volunteers that will put together and distribute over 2000 care packets this Christmas.

“We have about 900 scarves this year that have been made by, I think about 11 or 12 of our volunteers.”

None of the workers are paid for their services. Nancy Doran is in charge of inventory, and it takes the entire year to keep track of everything.

“Well, that’s what spread sheets are for. I have a spread sheet that I carry from year to year,” said volunteer Nancy Doran.

The big need for this year?

“What we found out from the VA is that almost 100% of our veterans are diabetics, and diabetic socks are one of their biggest needs,” said McMillan.

This year the group will go to 29 nursing homes, 3 assisted living centers, the VA hospital, and the Meals on Wheels program, and could really use more volunteers.

They will deliver to Oklahoma City, Norman, Moore, Midwest City, Del City, Edmond, Yukon, Bethany, War Acres, Kingfisher, Okarche, and Hennessey.

Items can also be dropped off at most OKC Fire stations.

“I think a lot of people don’t know about our organization and don’t know that we’re a fun bunch, they can come and enjoy us,” said McMillan.

They are also excited that this year some school choirs will join in on the fun to sing Christmas carols at some of the facilities.

They are seeking volunteers to help pack and distributes to care packages, to sign up to volunteer visit their website.



