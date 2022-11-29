OCPD: Shooter Killed, Victim Injured In Oklahoma City Shooting

-

The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a deadly shooting on Monday afternoon.

“It was just before 2 p.m. that Oklahoma City Police responded to a business here in the area of Northwest 156th and North May Ave. Police received reports of one person inside of a business here firing off shots,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

According to police the shooting happened at an insurance agency on 156th Street in Oklahoma City

“When police arrived one person was found shot with a non-life-threatening injury. That person has been transported to a local hospital,” he said.

Authorities said the alleged shooter is dead.

“The suspect was found inside the business deceased. On the surface it appears that this was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. It is too early in the investigation to know that for sure right now,” said Quirk.

Police are still piecing together what led up to this and whether the suspect and the victim knew each other. We expect the police to release new details Tuesday.



