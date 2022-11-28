OCPD Identifies Victim Killed In NW OKC Roadway

By: News 9

-

Oklahoma City police identified a man killed Friday in the middle of a northwest OKC roadway.

The incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. near Northwest 10th Street and North Meridian Avenue.

When officers were called to the scene, they said they found 31-year-old Devyn Hinkle was found outside his vehicle and in the road with multiple gunshot wounds.

Hinkle was taken to a metro hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Related: Suspect In Custody After Deadly Shooting In NW Oklahoma City

Witnesses gave police a description of the suspect's vehicle, which led them to a home near Northwest 36th Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue.

The suspected shooter and driver of the vehicle, 25-year-old Kasey McConville, was arrested at the home.