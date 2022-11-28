OCPD Identified Suspect Shot, Killed In NW OKC Robbery

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Police Department released the information of a robbery suspect shot and killed by a security guard last week.

OCPD responded to an armed robbery call Thanksgiving Day on the Northwest Expressway near North MacArthur Boulevard.

Police said 75-year-old Wayne Zettlemoyer entered a dispensary at this location armed with a handgun.

While inside, authorities said Zettlemoyer pointed the gun at 42-year-old James Palmer, who was working as an armed security guard.

Palmer then shot Zettlemoyer, who, according to OCPD, was pronounced dead on scene.

According to police, the gun carried by Zettlemoyer was a pellet gun that resembled a handgun. Palmer was later released at the scene.