Hearing For Turnpike Expansion Scheduled For Monday

By: News 9

-

The Supreme Court of Oklahoma will decide the future of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority's (OTA) turnpike expansion plan on Monday.

The OTA will request permission from the court to issue $500 million in bonds to help fund the project.

The ruling will also consider the rest of the ACCESS Oklahoma plan, which would reconstruct and widen more than 100 miles in addition to adding 53 miles of new routes by 2037, which would cost $5 billion.

The hearing is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. on Monday morning.