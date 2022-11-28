Penn Square Mall Reopened Following Commercial Fire


Sunday, November 27th 2022, 6:38 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Fire crews are investigating what sparked a fire Sunday at the Penn Square Mall in Oklahoma City.

Firefighters say they received a call about smoke coming from the food court's roof.

The three-alarm commercial fire forced shoppers and workers to leave the mall during a busy day for holiday shopping.

The mall is back open, except for the restaurant Texas De Brazil, which suffered heavy damage.

Firefighters said there were no injuries and this fire came to a pretty quick resolution.


