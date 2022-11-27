Amazon Workers On Strike Demand Better Working Conditions, Salary During Protest


Sunday, November 27th 2022, 10:12 am

By: News 9


Protesters and workers on strike gathered around Amazon store fronts in Missouri to have their voices heard on Black Friday. 

With signs and chants they demanded better working conditions and salary.

A message was also sent to consumers that said Amazon's great shipping time comes at the cost of its workers
