OHP: 18-Year-Old Killed In Norman Crash

By: News 9

A 18-year-old was killed in a crash Saturday night in Norman, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened at around 10:56 p.m. on the northbound lanes of I-35 at North Flood Avenue.

Troopers are still investigating what happened in the crash.

One of the passengers in the vehicle, Tarajiah Gardner, 18, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to OHP.

The other passenger, Kasaan Birdsong, 19, was transported to OU Health in critical condition, OHP said.

The driver of the vehicle, Kashiya Birdsong, 19, was transported in fair condition, according to troopers.