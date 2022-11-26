Goodwill Encouraging People To Shop Second-Hand This Holiday Season

Saturday, November 26th 2022, 9:52 am
Following Black Friday, Goodwill is claiming the Sunday after Thanksgiving for second-hand shopping.
Goodwill hopes to encourage consumers to shop sustainably for themselves and others this holiday season.
Sophie Schwechheimer with Goodwill joined News 9’s Saturday morning newscast to discuss the importance of second-hand shopping.
