Vacant House Fire Nearly Spreads, Neighbors Thankful For OKCFD

The Oklahoma City Fire Department was busy Friday morning when a vacant home in southwest Oklahoma City caught fire around 10 a.m.

Crews have not determined a cause for the fire near SW 58th Street and Western Ave. Crews worked hard to keep it from spreading to homes that are occupied.

"I didn't answer at first, but they just kept pounding and pounding on my door so finally I got up and they told me the house is on fire," explained neighbor Mark Brewer.

The only thing that separated Mark's home from the burning one was a chain linked fence.

"I had to throw clothes, put my shoes on and go outside," said Brewer. "It was up pretty good; I could see the flames coming out the back and everything. I was worried it was going to reach my house."

Firefighters had to cut their way inside the vacant home to get to the fire.

"We had boarded up windows and bars on all the windows," said OCFD Battalion Chief, Russell Huffman. “One of the first ladders on scene spent time with saws, cutting all that off making it so we can get in there and do a search to make sure no one is side."

Crews were able to get the fire under control. Brewer said he is thankful his home only smells like smoke.

"I was getting ready to move some stuff out of here but as I watched it, the firefighters got on it real good," said Mark.



