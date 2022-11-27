Suspect In Custody After Deadly Shooting In NW Oklahoma City


Saturday, November 26th 2022, 6:38 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

11/26/22 UPDATE: Oklahoma City police said one person is in custody with a first-degree murder charge after a deadly shooting Friday afternoon.

OCPD said officers arrested Kasey Caleb McConville, 25, Friday night. McConville was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

---

Oklahoma City police are investigating after one person was shot near NW 10th St. and Meridian Ave. on Friday afternoon.

According to police, a man driving a hearse shot at another person, wounding them.

The victim was taken to OU Health in serious condition where they died of their injuries.

This is a developing story.
