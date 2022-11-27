Suspect In Custody After Deadly Shooting In NW Oklahoma City

Saturday, November 26th 2022, 6:38 pm
11/26/22 UPDATE: Oklahoma City police said one person is in custody with a first-degree murder charge after a deadly shooting Friday afternoon.
OCPD said officers arrested Kasey Caleb McConville, 25, Friday night. McConville was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center.
Oklahoma City police are investigating after one person was shot near NW 10th St. and Meridian Ave. on Friday afternoon.
According to police, a man driving a hearse shot at another person, wounding them.
The victim was taken to OU Health in serious condition where they died of their injuries.
This is a developing story.
