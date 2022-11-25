OHP: 74-Year-Old Dies In Single-Vehicle Crash

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 74-year-old Calumet man died in a wreck last Friday.

The victim, identified as Louis Funck, crashed his Ford F150 truck near the intersection of Smith Road West and South Maple Road in Canadian County.

An EMS team said Funck died at the scene.

Troopers are still investigating the events that led up to the crash.

Authorities said the colliision was caused by an unspecified medical incident.