Silver Alert Canceled For Missing Edmond Man, Found Safe

Friday, November 25th 2022, 10:43 am
UPDATE: Hal Wright has been found safe.
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 83-year-old man last seen in Edmond.
Oklahoma City police requested the Oklahoma Highway Patrol's assistance for the alert issued for Hal Wright.
Authorities said Wright was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night wearing a blue oxford dress shirt and blue jeans.
Wright's vehicle is described as a white 2008 Honda Accord with the Oklahoma license plate JGQ695.
The OHP said Wright was previously diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.
November 25th, 2022
November 25th, 2022
November 25th, 2022
November 25th, 2022
November 26th, 2022
November 26th, 2022
November 26th, 2022
November 26th, 2022