OCPD: Security Guard Shoots, Kills Armed Suspect At NW Oklahoma City Dispensary

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Police said a security guard shot and killed an armed robbery suspect at a dispensary Thursday morning.

Police said the suspect entered a Mango Cannabis dispensary on the Northwest Expressway with a weapon around 11 a.m.

Authorities said the security guard confronted the suspect and shot him inside the store.

Police said the suspect died at the scene. No names have been released at this time.

The details of the shooting are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.