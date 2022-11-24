Oklahoma Law Group Launches 'Freedom To Teach Fund'

By: Natalie Cruz

-

The Oklahoma Appleseed Center for Law and Justice have launched the "Freedom to Teach Fund," which benefits Oklahoma public school teachers.

Public educators in Oklahoma will have the opportunity to receive legal help with the fund from public donations.

“Their will be a voluntary advisory council made up of four attorneys who will be reviewing the cases, since it is from a charitable purpose we will decide on the strengths of the matter and what cases to take on” says Colleen McCarty, executive director of the Oklahoma Appleseed Center for Law and Justice.

Donations from the public will go directly to an Oklahoma teacher’s legal defense fund.

Donations to the fund open at midnight on Tuesday, November 29th.

For more details, CLICK HERE.



