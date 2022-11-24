OCPD Responds To Wrong-Way Crash In SW OKC

By: News 9

OCPD Responds To Wrong-Way Crash In NE OKC

Oklahoma City Police said two people are in the hospital Thursday morning after a wrong-way crash near Southwest 104th and May.

Officers said a couple was leaving the Crest grocery store when they collided with a wrong-way driver.

Authorities say it is unknown if the driver was under the influence.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.