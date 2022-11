By: News 9

Sassy Mama is putting together a cinnamon spice snack mix during News 9 at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Ingredients:

4 cups Chex cereal (your choice) 3 cups pretzels ½ cup butter, melted ½ cup sugar 2 tablespoon cinnamon 1 cup honey roasted peanuts or almonds 1 cup M&M’s Dried fruits (cranberries, mango, raisins, etc)

Directions: