By: News 9

Sassy Mama is cooking up a baked spinach artichoke dip in the kitchen during News 9 at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Ingredients:

1 (12 ounce) package frozen artichoke hearts** 1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese 2 cups frozen spinach, thawed and drained well ½ cup mayonnaise ½ cup sour cream 1 cup grated gruyere cheese 1 cup mozzarella Fresh cracked pepper ¼ - ½ red pepper flakes*

Directions: