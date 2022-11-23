Experts Give Thanksgiving Meal Disposal Tips Ahead Of Holiday

By: News 9, News On 6

Thanksgiving meals can cause major plumbing issues if they aren’t disposed properly.

To avoid clogging the drain, experts said don't put fats, oils or grease down the sink.

They said disposal isn't strong enough to stop clogs, so things like that need to be thrown in the trash, not the drain.

Clogs can cause sewer back-ups, which can be a pricey repair.



