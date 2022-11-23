Stillwater Hosting ‘Christmas Vacation’ Themed Holiday Parade Of Lights Next Week


Wednesday, November 23rd 2022, 11:35 am

By: News 9, News On 6


STILLWATER, Okla. -

Stillwater's Holiday Parade of Lights is expected to kickoff Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.

This year's theme for the parade pays homage to the 1989 film “Christmas Vacation.” 

Whether contestants wanted to show their favorite travel destination or just a quick trip to a family member's home, the design is open for interpretation. 

