OSBI: Suspect Wanted In Connection To Quadruple Homicide In Custody

Tuesday, November 22nd 2022, 7:55 pm
The suspect wanted in connection with a quadruple homicide in Kingfisher County is in custody, OSBI confirmed.
Wu Chen was arrested by the Miami Beach, FL Police Department on an OSBI arrest warrant, after a car tag reader flagged the vehicle he was driving, OSBI said.
He was arrested just before 4 p.m. Tuesday without incident and transported to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center, explained OSBI.
Chen will face Murder and Shooting with Intent to Kill charges and he is awaiting extradition to Oklahoma, OSBI said.
