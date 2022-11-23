OSBI: Suspect Wanted In Connection To Quadruple Homicide In Custody


Tuesday, November 22nd 2022, 7:55 pm

By: News 9


KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. -

The suspect wanted in connection with a quadruple homicide in Kingfisher County is in custody, OSBI confirmed.

Related Story: 4 People Killed In Kingfisher County Were Executed

Wu Chen was arrested by the Miami Beach, FL Police Department on an OSBI arrest warrant, after a car tag reader flagged the vehicle he was driving, OSBI said.

He was arrested just before 4 p.m. Tuesday without incident and transported to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center, explained OSBI.

Chen will face Murder and Shooting with Intent to Kill charges and he is awaiting extradition to Oklahoma, OSBI said.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 22nd, 2022

November 17th, 2022

August 15th, 2022

April 14th, 2022

Top Headlines

November 23rd, 2022

November 23rd, 2022

November 23rd, 2022

November 23rd, 2022