Man Accused Of Pulling Knife On Employees At Car Dealership

A man irate over an impounded car took his anger out on employees of a local car dealership and wound up in the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Police said 48-year-old Donald Cooks pulled a knife on employees and threatened to kill them. The confrontation was caught on security cameras.

“Unfortunately, in this business you can’t make everybody happy,” said Nathan Holmes, employee.

An angry customer showed up to Smart Buy Auto Sales on the Broadway Extension and Northeast 63rd Street over the weekend. Employees said Cooks was looking for property inside his truck that was recently impounded.

“The truck was on hold by the police and post officer inspector,” said Holmes. “Because the truck was involved in some type of crime.”

Holmes said Cooks came to the business several days prior and left without any problems. However, this time Cooks refused to leave. Cameras inside the dealership were rolling and captured the confrontation with Cooks and several employees. They thought he was leaving, but seconds later he came back. Witnesses said Cooks was armed and made statements he was going to kill them.

Several employees called 911.

Holmes even tried to speak to the irate man outside.

“I went out to talk to him to see if I could calm him down,” said Holmes. “Let’s talk, let’s let cooler heads prevail here. He just wouldn’t listen.”

Police found Cooks at the front gate of the business. After hearing from the suspect, listening to witnesses and watching video officers arrested Cook.

“Ultimately, that man was arrested for assault and threatening acts of violence,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department.

Holmes had this to say about the arrest.

“I don’t know if he really meant that he would try to come up and do bodily harm to us,” said Holmes. “But the bottom line is he said he couldn’t take it back and there were customers. Made them feel nervous.”



