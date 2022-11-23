Officials Break Ground On New 'US Senator James Inhofe Interchange' In Midwest City

By: News On 6, News 9

-

A groundbreaking ceremony took place Tuesday at the new-U.S. Senator James Inhofe Interchange located near Interstate 40 and South Douglas Boulevard.

The interchange is a part of a larger project that will revamp nine bridges in all and widen six miles of I-40 to six lanes.

Inhofe said it'll be the biggest interchange in all of Oklahoma.

"First of all, I'm the oldest one here, so it's time I bail out," Sen. Inhofe said Tuesday. "But it's meaningful to me because I'm very familiar with the things that are going on today and to see them in the size and magnitude of what we're seeing. We did literally (sic) save the best for last, and it's a joy for me."

Work will be completed in 2025.



