Biden To Extend Student Loan Pause As Court Battle Drags On


Tuesday, November 22nd 2022, 3:28 pm

By: Associated Press


WASHINGTON -

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that his administration will extend the pause on federal student loan payments while the White House fights a legal battle to save his plan to cancel portions of the debt.

“It isn’t fair to ask tens of millions of borrowers eligible for relief to resume their student debt payments while the courts consider the lawsuit,” Biden said in a video posted on Twitter.

The moratorium was slated to expire Jan. 1, a date that Biden set before his debt cancellation plan stalled in the face of legal challenges from conservative opponents.

Now it will extend until 60 days after the lawsuit is resolved. If the lawsuit has not been resolved by June 30, payments would resume 60 days after that.

The Justice Department last week asked the Supreme Court to examine the issue and reinstate Biden’s debt cancellation plan.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 22nd, 2022

November 23rd, 2022

November 22nd, 2022

November 22nd, 2022

Top Headlines

November 23rd, 2022

November 23rd, 2022

November 23rd, 2022

November 23rd, 2022