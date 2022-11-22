Team Mexico Fans Calling On Divine Intervention In World Cup


Tuesday, November 22nd 2022, 8:16 am

By: News 9


MEXICO CITY -

World Cup fans in Mexico City are calling on a higher power to help their team get a win.

Faithful fans prayed to a statue of infant Jesus dressed in a Mexican National Football uniform.

Church officials said people are asking for a miracle to send their team to the finals.

Mexico plays Poland at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
