Team Mexico Fans Calling On Divine Intervention In World Cup

Tuesday, November 22nd 2022, 8:16 am
World Cup fans in Mexico City are calling on a higher power to help their team get a win.
Faithful fans prayed to a statue of infant Jesus dressed in a Mexican National Football uniform.
Church officials said people are asking for a miracle to send their team to the finals.
Mexico plays Poland at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
