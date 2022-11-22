By: News 9

Red Cross: Donations Of Blood Needed As Cold Weather Sets In

The Red Cross said it experiences a drop in life-saving blood donations as winter approaches.

As cold and flu season approaches, many people are taking preventive measures like getting vaccines and boosters to protect their health.

However, the numbers of people donating blood drop significantly in the winter, according to the Red Cross.

The Red Cross estimates only about 3% of people eligible to donate actually do.

You can sign up to give here.