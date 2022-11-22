Artemis One Currently Orbiting Moon

Tuesday, November 22nd 2022, 7:56 am
NASA’s Orion capsule is headed into a distant orbit around the moon after a fly-by took the capsule 80 miles above the our moon's surface.
Orion’s on-board cameras captured a photo of the approaching moon and a very small earth floating in the distance.
On Monday, Orion will travel about 270,000 miles from Earth, the furthest a spacecraft intended for astronauts has flown from Earth in NASA's history.
