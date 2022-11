Protective Order Filed Against OU Football Player

By: News 9

-

A football player at the University of Oklahoma is expected to appear in court Tuesday after an emergency protective order was filed by a woman in Cleveland County.

Daniel Parker Jr., who is a tight end for the Sooners, is planned to arrive for the hearing set for this afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

Court documents show the order was originally filed against Parker on Nov. 15.

At this time, Parker has not yet been successfully served the protective order.