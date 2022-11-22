OSDE Announces Grant Devoted To Special Needs Instruction


Tuesday, November 22nd 2022, 4:59 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The State Department of Education is spending more than $5 million on special education.

The grant will be used to instruct educators who work with special education students.

Currently, the department is working with Sand Springs and Dickson Public Schools.

The OSDE will choose two new districts to implement the special training at in 2025.
