Amazing Oklahomans: Chantry Banks


Monday, November 21st 2022, 10:24 pm

By: News 9


The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation brought a father and son together with just a Tweet. 

After their social media person Tweeted about a memory of going deer hunting as a kid it spurred Chantry Banks to reach out to his dad about their hunting days. 

They went out this weekend for the first time in 25 years. They didn't nab anything, but the memories made will be treasured forever.
