9-Year-Old Elephant Moves To OKC Zoo

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Zoo is welcoming a new member to its animal family.

Nine-year-old male Asian Elephant "Bowie" is moving to the metro from the Fort Worth Zoo.

Bowie is over eight feet tall and weighs more than 6,400 pounds.

He was named in honor of legendary Texan Jim Bowie who fought in the Texas Revolution.

The news comes just a few days after zoo officials decided to euthanized Bamboo, who was then the Zoo's oldest elephant.

Guests can see Bowie in his new outdoor habit soon.