Sassy Mama: Turkey & Stuffing Meatballs

By: News 9

Cooking expert Sassy Mama shows us how to make a delicious Thanksgiving recipe for turkey and stuffing meatballs.





Ingredients:

1 pound lean ground turkey

1 pound sausage (breakfast or Italian works great)

3 cups prepared stuffing

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

Cranberry Dipping Sauce:

1/3 cup cranberry sauce

½ cup chili sauce

3 tablespoon brown sugar

1 teaspoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon orange zest

¼ cup pineapple or orange juice





Directions:

To make the meatballs, preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with foil and spray with nonstick cooking spray.

In a large bowl, mix together all the meatball ingredients. Fill a small bowl with cold water and set next to the meatball mixture.

Use a small cookie scoop to scoop out the meatballs and then roll in your hands into a small ball and set on the cookie sheet. Dip the cookie scoop in the water to make dipping out the meatballs easier.

Bake the meatballs for 20 minutes or until they reach an internal temperature of 160 degrees.

Remove the meatballs from the baking pan and place on a serving plate with dipping sauce. Enjoy

***Make these ahead of time and freeze. Reheat in the oven and serve!