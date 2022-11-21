Can You Relate: Thanksgiving Food

Monday, November 21st 2022, 10:43 am
Just three more days until we get to enjoy our Thanksgiving feasts, and a great part of the meal is getting to snack all day long afterwards.
However, some Thanksgiving staples might give you a tummy ache if you aren't careful.
Joining us to talk more about food safety during the holidays is OU Health's Dr. Katie Elliott.
November 21st, 2022
October 18th, 2022
October 13th, 2022
October 12th, 2022
November 22nd, 2022
November 22nd, 2022
November 22nd, 2022
November 22nd, 2022