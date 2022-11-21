By: News On 6, News 9

OSBI: 4 Found Dead Following Hostage Situation In Kingfisher County

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said it is investigating a hostage situation that turned deadly Sunday night.

Multiple law enforcement agencies remain at the scene Monday morning where four people were found dead near the intersection of North 2760 Road and East 0610 Road.

Another person was injured and later transported to a local hospital.

The scene is approximately 10 miles west of Hennessey in Kingfisher County.

Among the agencies on scene are the OSBI, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Kingfisher County Sheriff's Office and the state's medical examiner office.

Authorities said they do not have any suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story.