Biden Celebrates 80th Birthday

By: News 9

President Biden just celebrated his 80th birthday, a milestone marked by no other president before.

While facing questions about his age and how it may affect his political future, Biden said he will make a decision on running for reelection early next year.

Meanwhile on the Republican side, there are several potential big-name rivals such as former President Trump, who has already announced his plan to run for President in 2024, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.