OKCFD Respond To House Fire In SE OKC

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a fire at around 1:50 a.m. Monday near Southeast 29th Street and South Westminster Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived the fire was inside the structure.

OCFD Battalion Chief Mike Paschal said they had water issues at first, but quickly resolved them and began to put out the blaze.

"This is a strange area of town where one side is Oklahoma City and one side is Midwest City, so getting hooked into those hydrants caused some difficulty, but I don’t believe that caused the fire to burn any worse," Paschal said. "All the trucks have so many hundreds of gallons of water on them, so we hooked into a tanker."

Paschal also said they don't believe anyone was inside, but that the department is still looking for a cause to the fire.