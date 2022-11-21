OKC Thunder Help Deliver Turkey To Families For Thanksgiving

By: News 9, Deanne Stein

The Oklahoma City Thunder took some time off the court on Sunday to bring smiles to hundreds of families. Families received a complete Thanksgiving meal through a partnership with Homeland and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County.

“As a professional athlete, this is one of the best parts of our job, being able to give back,” said Thunder player Josh Giddey.

Excitement was in the air of the parking lot of Homeland on NE 36th Street in Oklahoma City, where Thunder drummers, players, cheerleaders and even Rumble were all in attendance.

“It feels good, we're in a position to do stuff like that,” said Thunder player Luguentz Dort. “It's great to take some time out of our day and come out here and just give back.”

The team gave back in a big way, 400 turkeys complete with sides and pies, for families selected through the Boys and Girls Clubs.

“This is a really a blessing to be able to take a little bit of stress, a little bit of relief off to have that Thanksgiving meal taken care of by the Thunder,” said Teena Belcik, President and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County. “With the inflation that we've all been experiencing, having that provided and not having that worry is just really great.”

The families drove through one by one, as Thunder players loaded up their cars with the groceries.

“It was a blessing in itself, we don't know what we would have done without it, it was truly helpful,” said meal recipient Jessica Shelton.

Shelton brought her four kids with her to pick up the groceries.

“It was amazing,” she said. “The kids loved it, they loved seeing the Thunder, they loved seeing Rumble.”

For player Jaylin Williams, he knows what it’s like to be on the other side.

“I grew up in the Boys and Girls club, playing basketball there, football there, all that, so just seeing this paying off, it's just a different view of it,” Williams said. “It's awesome, it's awesome, it's a dream and also I just love giving back.”

For these families, seeing the Thunder players was just the icing on the cake.

Most of the cars are full of our kids and they look forward to being able to just engage with the Thunder in this way,” said Belcik.

“It was really fun,” said Shelton’s daughter Kaylanah. “We really love Thunder; Thunder is our favorite basketball team.”

“The reaction has been great so far, nothing but smiles and excitement so that's good to see,” said Thunder player Kenrich Williams.

“That's the best part, seeing the smile on their face, getting to see some of their favorite players on the Thunder, so anytime, whether it's giving food or just being able to put a smile on people's faces, it makes us all happy,” said Giddey.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County serves thousands at 18 sites throughout the metro. They need your help this season to bring joy and cheer to their members through the annual Jolly Holly Giveaway. For more information on how you can give back with a gift, CLICK HERE.

The wish list will remain open until Monday, December 2, to allow for gifts to arrive in time for the Giveaway.

